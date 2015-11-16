Charlie Sheen Has a Secret to Reveal About His Health

On Tuesday morning Charlie Sheen was interviewed by Matt Lauer for the Today Show, and he revealed a extremely shocking secret he’s been keeping for the last 4 years. “I am, in fact, HIV positive,” Sheen confessed at the beginning of the interview.

The Hollywood bad boy looked fairly healthy and extremely relieved as he detailed the diagnosis he received four years ago and what led him to reveal the shocking Hollywood secret now.

“I have to put a stop to this barrage of attacks and sub-truths and very harmful and mercurial stories that are about me that threaten the health of so many others,” Charlie Sheen said. “[It] couldn’t be further from the truth.

Sheen, who is just 50 years old, described to Matt Lauer the extremely painful series of headaches that lead him to finally seek medical treatment and what ultimately lead to his diagnosis. “I thought I had a brain tumor. I thought it was over,” he said. “It’s a hard three letters to absorb. It’s a turning point in one’s life.” This was around the time that Sheen had his extremely public meltdown that led to him losing his role on Two and a Half Men.

Sheen admits to not entirely knowing how he contracted it, but currently he’s taking a “triple-cocktail” of pills each day to manage it.

Other celebrities living with the HIV virus are Basketball legend Magic Johnson, former child star Danny Pintauro, and Styx band member Chuck Panozzo.

More than 1.2 Million people in the U.S. are living with HIV or AIDS. If you are worried about HIV, please get in touch with the CDC.