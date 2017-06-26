Uncategorized

Latest Tweets About “Santa Clarita Diet”

Santa Clarita Diet@SCDiet·
17h

Anyone up for Slurpees and @SFMagicMountain?

Santa Clarita Diet@SCDiet·
28 Jun

Okay, enough of this emotional nonsense.

Santa Clarita Diet@SCDiet·
21 Jun

Anyone have a quick remedy to get blood out of a pasta maker?

Santa Clarita Diet@SCDiet·
18 Jun

Happy Father's Day to all the awkward dads out there.

Santa Clarita Diet@SCDiet·
15 Jun

TMW you find out your wife is a flesh-eater and you're trying not to freak out because you're a loving and supporting husband.

Santa Clarita Diet@SCDiet·
12 Jun

Find someone who sticks by your side when life gets hairy. #RelationshipGoals

Santa Clarita Diet@SCDiet·
7 Jun

Literally can't even imagine that.

Santa Clarita Diet@SCDiet·
5 Jun

Don't mind us, just feeling very grateful about coffee.

