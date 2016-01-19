Employee’s Random Act of Kindness Caught on Film







Sometimes the world isn’t quite as cold, uncaring and mean as the news would like us to believe. A cashier at a Target store in Indianapolis is making headlines for his extreme act of kindness that had a huge effect on the shoppers who saw it. A perfect example of pay it forward.

The employee, Ishmael, had his photo posted on Facebook by the extremely impressed shopper who saw it. “I watched the young employee with this woman. I watched him help her counter her change, ever so tenderly taking it from her shaking hands. I listened to him repeatedly saying “yes, mam” to her” posted shopper, Sarah Owen Bigler. “Never once did this employee huff, gruff or roll his eyes. He was nothing but patient and kind.”

While this act might have had a profound effect on the older shopper, it also left a lasting impression on Sarah Owen Bigler’s daughter as well. “She was standing next to the woman, watching the employee count the change. I realized I hadn’t been inconvenienced at all. My daughter was instead witnessing kindness and patience and being taught this valuable lesson by a complete stranger,” said Sarah.

The Target store manager, Todd Davis, doesn’t know Ishmael that well yet, but has said that “obviously we’re proud of the way he handled this situation” and that is probably “made sure [the customer] felt good.” “Its clear he was brought up in a way that respect was held in the utmost importance,” said Davis.

Davis has reported that Ishmael has been “thrilled to death and overwhelmed” by all the attention.” Davis also mentioned that Ishmael was particularly excited to tell one person, “he was proud to tell his mom about why exactly he was receiving all this recognition.”