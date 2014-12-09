These Celebrities Really Make a Difference

We are often fascinated by celebrities because of their presence on the screen or stage, but for these celebs their work isn’t done when the performance ends. Not only does their “day job” impact our lives, but they also strive to make a difference with considerable donations to charities that benefit society as a whole. While, many celebrities use charity work as a PR stunt other public figures have devoted a huge portion of their lives to giving back and have done so consistently throughout their careers. Here is a list of celebrities that continue to give back and help restore our faith in humanity.

Elton John

Elton John is one of the biggest (if not the biggest) contributor towards AIDS research. He founded the Elton John AIDS Foundation in the 80’s. His passion for this project came after witnessing many close friends fall victim to this disease. He has made crucial donations over the years to over 50 charity organizations. Some of the other causes he consistently supports are disaster relief, homelessness and hunger, civil rights, cancer, bullying, and gay/lesbian equality.

Photo by anyamuse / Shutterstock.com