Well this by far took the cake for the most awkward moment at the Golden Globes, and best part….it was all caught on camera.

Leonardo DiCaprio may have just won the best reaction of the night at the 73rd Golden Globe Awards. While walking through the star studded audience to accept her Best Actress award in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television Lady Gaga brushed past Leo.

Well Leo couldn’t hide what he thought of Gaga’s win of the award.

Will DiCaprio add "Lady Gaga touched me" to his list of The Revenant hardships? pic.twitter.com/vuYB0NGzjn — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) January 11, 2016

As you can see this is definitely the face seen round the world, when social media blew up with Leo’s sassy face directed at Lady Gaga. So its another win at the Golden Globes for social media.