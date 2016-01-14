Amazing Dog Transformation From Skin and Bones to Healthy Recovery

This is probably the most incredible recovery we’ve seen for a dog. Found abandoned and emaciated, the dog was spotted on a beach in Greece when a passerby took a photo of the poor dog and shared it via their social media account. It was eventually spotted by Valia Orfaniduo, a volunteer at the animal shelter Orphan Pet Greece.

Valia and her co-volunteers traveled 40 miles to rescue the dog from the beach that it was last seen on. When they found the dog, they named him Billy. He was extremely emaciated, had trouble walking and suffered from a severely contagious type of mange. Valia and her friends were able to safely capture the dog and bring it back to Athens to get the medical care he needed.

“When we took him out of his box [crate] the sight of his suffering body and his absolute terror were so petrifying that we couldn’t even cry, ” Valia wrote. “We were pretty sure that we had taken him off the streets just to offer him the chance of a dignified death and that the vet would advise that we put him to sleep.”

To the shock of everyone, including Valia, the Vet did not recommend putting Billy down, instead he gave him the OK to start treatment.

“He just laid there in the corner and was so obvious he just needed to be left alone. So we let him rest. Those first couple of weeks were so overwhelming for both of us. He must have been feeling so safe and secure in that small room that he slept for hours and hours. He would eat four times a day and then go back to sleep.” Valia wrote, she kept track of his progress on her social media accounts.

Just two weeks later, the difference in Billy was already noticeable. And after that he just kept getting better. The story has an extremely happy ending. A Greek woman living in Switzerland took a particular interest in Billy and reached out to Valia about adopting him!