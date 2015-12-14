Did This University Predict the Next U.S. President?

Do we actually already know who the next U.S. President will be? This University thinks so. While there is no guarantee, this might be the closest we have.
Western Illinois University (WIU) has correctly prognosticated each U.S. President since 1975, we think that is a VERY good track record. According to the University’s mock elections, the 45th President of the United States will be Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who’s running as a Democrat in the 2016 elections. The University also predicted that Maryland’s former Governor Martin O’Malley will be Sander’s running mate.
So how does the University manage to predict correctly each year? Through WIU’s mock presidential election, in which thousands of University students simulate the election process include the Iowa Caucuses, state primaries, nominating conventions, and the Electoral College vote, from October 20 to November 2.
The University predicted Sanders as the clear winner because while his main opponent in the Democratic field, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, is leading the polls as of today, Sanders managed to raise support from small donors at an unheard of pace. The former Vermont Senator, has supports from variety of demographics–which gives him a broader appeal.
Looks like we’ll have to wait until next year to find out who the real winner will be.
Not…Don’t agree my guessing is HRC.
Americans are tired of political smoke blower’s and both parties making false promises. He’s not my choice but another blow hard will win Trump. Lord help us.
Lord help us if anyone but Trump WINS. I am sick of career politicians like ,Hillary, Sanders ,Cruz and Rubio.. Trump owes noone like the others..
You Trump puppets are demented! You think a socialist regime will be bad, just wait if Trump gets in office! You talk about a nightmare, OMG! Trump is not fit to run as our president! He is narcissistic, a bully and has the temperament of a hyena, when he gets cornered! Lolll!
Don’t want a career politician eh? So you’d rather have a career bullshitter? Trump has run companies into the ground, offends everyone that can hear his voice and lies more than he breathes. Trump “Make America hate again”. Because the rest of the world wasn’t led to believe we were big enough morons already.
Sanders is a down to earth likeable guy believes in fairness in doing business w/universities schools hospitals ect. in order for the citizens to be able to afford their services. Everyone deserves a chance of obtaining a decent livlihood and be treated fairly in their dealings w/other people. Only thing the older Americans might be skeptical of what a socialist democrat really means since there have been rather nasty world leaders who promoted socialism comunism & facism w/dire consequences. It would be to his advantage if he would put their fears to rest that it is not that kind of socialism and explain what that type really means. I really like govenor O’Malley. He seems like a good common-sense sort of fellow who has decent and respectful attitudes toward
populations of people and would make a good PR
person for the senator. Has good diplomacy skills.
I am very much afraid Donald Trump may be the next President. I would much rather see Ted Cruz in the White House ,he definitely has more experience with this.
Cruz is part of problem .don’t u see that?? Guess not.what did do to help ??
Cruz is the GOD DAMN DEVIL.
I can believe that the American people have forgotten that socialism is next to communism
Again, people do not know what their talking about.. socialism does not mean communism! We live in a socialist world already! How do you think our roads were built, our transit system, our schools, all done in a socialist environment! Give me a break, and take your blinders off.. your listening to the media and the big government.. who is feeding you a bunch of huey, and your buying into it! Take control of your own thinking, use your heads.. instead of following the dumb masses! Duh!!
Trump, Trump, Trump
He will create jobs, cut taxes, secure the boarders and my favorite, take out isis.
We need his business mind to get this country back on track. Hillary is real good at giving us lip service, nothing ever gets done. Really what has she done for us lately?
NOTHING!! Trump will Make America Great Again
It’s obvious the people of the us are leaning strongly towards trump is this really how there going to answer the people of you want a dictator then just tell Obama to stay you people are so wrong to think its ok to derail this election because you just may not get to continue to rob the great people of this country think about what your do shows me trump is the only candidate that is not in the tank well Carson too but Rubio and Cruz pick up your toys and go home
Trump is the only one who has the business sense to get our country closer to being out of debt. The global elite are running scared, because he knows too much. So in turn they pay Rubio and Cruz and pay or threaten the delegates to bash Trump and not do their jobs by writing him as the peoples choice. They own the media both newspapers and t.v. so you won’t get anything favorable there. They have been working toward destroying America for very long time now and this was to be our swan song til Trump jumped in and said no you don’t by running for Pres. And don’t even get me started on the Clintons. Hillary should be in jail not traveling the country for Pres.
Agreed! Trump isn’t a puppet to the elite, he won’t stand for their bs and corruption! Trump isn’t controlled and bought off by other countries, other countries leaders, or the elite! Trump is our only hope of reclaiming and restoring our country!
I feel the same way about Hitlery! If I get started I can’t stop until I name every crime, scandal, lie, deception and strange death. She’s been under FBI surveillance since 1991 and the ONLY reason she’s not in jail is because every person who was capable of putting her there over the years suspiciously died or was blackmailed/threatened! Sickening! And what’s even worse than the fact that she’s even capable of running for president is the ppl who would carelessly overlook her 40+ yrs of crime, scandal, lies, deception, human rights violations, etc.
Trump is the only one that is not a politician. I am sick of lying politicians. They are all a bunch of lying bastards looking to the next election. Go Trump
Agree! Trump 2016 is my choice. He’s currently the most misunderstood man in America due to the way the media pot rays him. Donald is actually a very kind, intelligent and generous man that genuinely loves this country and wants to restore it to greatness! You look at Hitlerys life, all you see is lies, deceit, corruption, scandal, crime and greed! You look at Donalds life you see economic intelligence, kindness, generousity, humbleness, amazing businessman, love, positivity, and a man that’s proud to be American!
Politicians have been in charge all my life and I have wondered many times as to how we can get changes in our government.
TRUMP will make a big difference! I am sure that there will be some things that I may not like after Trump is made president.
Ted Cruse is exactly what Trump said ‘Lying Ted’
Rubio is ‘Little Rubio’- can’t do anything. Childlike.
Hillary is unable to speak the truth, regardless of the conversations. What if your husband, son, father was in the group of men at Bengazhi (sp)?
Go Trump. Hilary Clinton will destroy our country and Bernie will probably die in office and Trump will do exactly what his catchphrase says. ” Make America Great Again. People don’t like trump because he speaks his beliefs. It is called freedom of speech people. It is the first amendment.
Bernie won’t defeat Isis. We need them to be destroyed. They are what is ruining this country and so is Obama. Ever since Obama became president. The united states has become a laughing stock. Of the other countries. Obama is not doing anything about Isis. Remember when he was saying stuff about other people taking care of it for us.
The Donald can bring back Greatness to the United States Of America.
He can close our Borders until we have Security.
Let our own Military handle the borders Security. Not homeland security .
TSA is a huge joke. Forgetaboutit…
Isis is already in the USA, has been for some years.
Most of you have no realistic view of AMERICA 12-2o years from now.
Hang on to your seat belts people. Life is going to get a lot tougher than you think.
I cannot believe how many Trump supporters believe what Trump has been telling them without doing any homework. It’s really a shame. Ted Cruz has the record to prove and show what he has been doing. Look it up. Look up his resume. How do you know he is qualified? No one likes him in the Party. He is a rebel with a cause and has the record to prove what he has been fighting for. He is a constitutionalist and very intelligent. NO COMPROMISES. He won’t cowtow to the liberal progressives or his own party. Trump just says this is what I”m gonna do and I’m going to make it happen, because I said so. Tragically so many believe that drivel and it shows a huge lack of intelligence as well as a huge deception. There is NO substance to what he is throwing out there.
Trump all the way…..
Well keep voting for politicians that has not lived in th real world for a long time they say what you want to hear and not do nothing but live off of us write a book make more money off of us Trump is a smart man and not a politician he’s not politically correct that what we need they had there chance just went through the moSt embarrassing president in my life Trump don’t need a book deal he takes pay cut doing it for the country
I may be in 6th grade but I KNOW that Donald Trump will ruin the very foundations of this country.What he openly believes is the exact opposite of our reason America is here right now!He believes the Mexicans and others should be kept out of America,well guess what Trump?America is here because people were given a new chance to start again!Dont you DARE think for ONE minute I am copying what my parents say cause i may be more right than you.Donald Trump is a strong negotiator that is how he gets all these votes but guess what? A president can’t do any major changes to this country without agreement from the Supreme Court so to all those people you can stop stressing we have people with clear minds that will keep us alive for 4 years don’t worry.Then we just have to ask are we dumb enough to elect him again?You know what songs playing in my head right know “dumb ways to die” so yeah good job America you’re getting bossed around by a 6th grader.~Kaitlyn Nichols
Haha too young to vote. You don’t know what you’re talking about. Trump didn’t say anything about keeping out Mexicans, he said about keeping out ILLEGALS from this country! You assume too much. It’s ignorant kids like you who put words in other people’s mouths. Legal immigration is what Trump supports. You didn’t do your research and don’t know English kiddo. U just play with your feelings. You FAIL. Do us a favor, don’t post ever again please. Don’t breed either.
Kaitlyn, the immigration of foreigners to the United States should be legal. These people that are coming over the southern borders are illegal immigrants. They are law breakers. I am surprised that you didn’t learn that in school. Until you are old enough to drive, vote, drink or fight for your country you need to study the constitution.
I want Trump! He needs to start acting more presidential now. We need him to attract those who are still on the fence. Only way he will get the mandate of votes this November to make significant changes.
TRUMP says he will do a lot of things but never say how he will realize those promises.
I wonder how he can be reliable, losing his tempers, to me this personality does not go farther than the bling, bling of the people world, not to say Miss America pageant..money does not bring correct behavior, respect, culture and knowledge.
Very far from the American elite! I prefer to look up at a President than down.
Americans are our neighbors, hope you will all come to the right decision at the end.
My Choice Donald J Trump 2016 , Make America Great Again.
Well it looks as if their track record of accurately predicting the next president is about over! There’s a very slim chance Sanders being the next president! It’s either going to be Trump or Hitlery. All I can say is if it’s Hitlery I’m not sticking around to watch her destroy this country! I’ve already set up to permanently move to my vacation residence in the New Zealand owned Pitcairn Islands, the island that’s full of great Christian ppl, where the population is only 62! We all know the voter fraud history of the democRATS and with Hitlery’s extensive record of scandal I don’t put it past her to find a way to rig the election in her favor. If Trump wins then my vacation home with continue to only be a vacation home!
I am sick of lying politicians!! Trump has more money than he will ever need so he won’t have to line his pockets like the rest of the candidates, especially Hillary!!!! She should be in prison now for all the shit she has done! The way things are going right now we do not need a lying, scheming, back stabbing bitch in the White House!!!
I am dismayed that John Kasich remains in play, as he has proven he will do nothing that his constituents voted to have done. Sadly, many of the people who voted for him, actually believed it was to stop Trump. It greatly advanced the possibility we will have another narcissistic spoiled brat in the White House. Trump has never run a business with a board of directors or answered to anyone. He hasn’t a clue as to what coordination is. Hopefully, when the horror of his taking office comes about, he will have a running mate who will guide him to picking and listening to knowledgeable staff. I am puzzled by one post above referring to Cruz as a lifetime politician. A first term Senator is what got elected the last time. Cruz proved to be incredibly astute in arguing Constitutional issues as well as smart enough to be picked as the clerk to Justice Rehnquist. I realize that this does not seem as important to some, as a “Community Organizer”.
I am deeply frightened for the health of the U.S.A. It is difficult to know who to believe. Trump’s threats , bullying , racist attitude and proclivity for violence will destroy us . I am not sold on any of the other candidates . I am 83 yrs young and long for the days and leadership of FRANKLIN DELANO ROOSEVELT . God help us all .
Trump is not a racist!
What do I need to do now ? And what is URL ?
Joanne K. Mitchell…FDR was a democratic socialist himself. Much like Bernie Sanders. Democratic Socialists believe in Capitalism, but capitalism with protection for the workers. Meaning holding Wall Street accountable for speculation, making huge corporations pay a fair share of taxes…etc.
Please no,he’s too old and OUT of touch with younger people,this country needs Trump to stop the political backsliding and backwoods dealings,the lies and the deceptive practices of people like Sanders
We need TRUMP NOW, more than ever
I sure hope it’s Sanders or Kasich. Trump is a joke and against women. Cruz wants to turn back time and women can’t go there. Clinton is not trusted, though I like that she’s a woman (who knows, women are great at working together). Kasich is against women’s rights and health care, but other pretty sound of mind, or so it seems. Sanders is not going to be a communist (read up and check it out), and he has a knack with working BOTH sides of the aisle. You want a better country? Get rid of ALL of the INCUMBANTS in Congress and then this country will REALLY improve!
I think Donald Trump will win cause he is rich and he will try his best to do better than our last president and for a fact he’s crazy but the man is smart I don’t care what no body say!
it is not the president who makes his country great, it is because of all that lives in that country, that makes that country great.
I hope there is an election in spite of the rules and changes
God help us if Sanders wins
Hillary Clinton, as much as I hate it, has already been chosen. She has offered her blood sacrifice, proven her loyalty to their master & been well groomed for this role.
Anyone other than Bernie or Hillary. Bernie = Socialist. Enough said …
Hillary is a compulsive liar. If anyone does not believe that they are either naive, not very observant, or as dishonest as her. She will say anything to look good, gain political advantage, or gain power. For example, recall the sniper fire at the airport? Film later showed a little girl giving her flowers. She misspoke? THAT is not something you make a mistake about. She lied like she does frequently. Obama has manipulated the truth but Hillary would make him look like an amateur.
This year are the worst group of candidates ever to run for president. I have never felt this disappointed and disillusioned with a group of people.
I do plan to exercise my right as a citizen and cast a vote this November. While holding my nose and praying for guidance I will cast my ballet.
My the candidate that is best for America wins the presidency!
How can anyone trust I CRUZE AND Kasic when they are planning to join delegates to beat Trump..,our elections shoul call that CROOKED,,,,,,play fair and square. Enough of these underhanded moves.
Vote incumbents out.
That is the refrain we should be making now. It doesn’t matter, sanders or trump, if either win, we win. And give whomever wins, a totally fresh congress and senate. And if we don’t see term limits in the next two years, vote every one of them out too. I am totally pissed to pay taxes to a government that doesn’t represent me.
Donald Trump may not have the elegance, sophistication or blubbering rhetoric created by the establishment but that’s why we as middle of the road sensible, logical and realistic Americans want and need Donald Trump. The entire country is like a fraternity or sorority party out of control. This country has a Constitution and Bill of Rights for the people that are citizens. We don’t need social engineering. Islamic Muslims need to go back to Mecca where they belong. Islam fake or not, it does not belong under our countries ideology, called freedom. Do away with offending people, grow a spine. White people did not start slavery. Why in the hell do you think Thomas Jefferson kicked the Muslims ass in the late 1700’s. The Arabs and Muslims for at least 5 centuries controlled slavery especially the Africans. That’s why Africa became so powerful because they were backed by the Muslims. Until England financed Spain to kick their asses. Muslims were great at forcing, torturing and enslaving people if you didn’t agree with their way of life. They treated the Africans as unintelligent, like trained dogs. So throughout history they were made to believe Islam is everything. Over 5 centuries muslims murdered like 800 million Africans. First of all, there is absolutely no historical evidence or documented writings to validate that Islam or the Quran us authentic, it’s all mind controlling bullshit for sick and twisted rapists, Sodomizers, vaginal mutilation and kings of ordering submission to them.
This is a major reason why America will fall unless you completely eradicate the sidistic brainwashing through the left and the communist media.
Trump is not the complete answer. It’s the true Patriots, the III% and retired military and law enforcement that will assist in restoring America and it’s values.
OORAH!!!!! TRUMP IS THE BEGINNING……
How can people support trump as he will not get anything done as he has congress to support him? Do they? He needs to deal with countries and already England will not allow him in what does that tell you. Where do people get info about the so called evils of Clinton? From fox news and Republicans. I never heard about all these things she has done in papers I have read. I do not like any of the candidates and will vote for the best of two who will not embarrass our country the least .the people have to come together and vote for things that are for the middle class not for Republicans or Democrats which divide us. Read true information from different sources than one sided info that people accept as truth . most of it is not at certain stations. In my belief. Use common sense please.
So wrong! there goes the perfect record!
well, i guess THAT track record is now broken.
in reading some of comments, i would like to point out the only thing liberals have is a track record of failure. over 3000 years of failure. they have run every great civilization into the ground.