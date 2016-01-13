Most Toxic Items to Buy at the Dollar Store

Think everything you buy at the store is safe and tested? Well most likely not, a lot of products on shelves contain lead, bromine, PVC and a range of other toxic chemicals that are making us all sick. Dollar Stores are some of the worst offenders of chemicals in products.

A test conducted by Healthy Stuff and released to the public found that 81% of the products tested contained one or more hazardous chemicals above levels of concern. Chemicals detected included phthalates, polyvinyl chlorine, lead, chromium, bromine and antimony. They also found that over 32% of vinyl products tested contained levels of phthalates above the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) limit for children’s products. In additional 38% of the products contained the toxic plastic PVC.

So before you think that dollar store items are a bargain think about your health, is the product really necessary in your life? The chemicals found in these items are associated with cancer, obesity, diabetes, asthma, thyroid and kidney diseases, learning problems, lower IQ, birth defects, and early puberty. Do you really need it? If so make sure it comes from a reputable brand and do a little research, which can go a long way.

Electronics Accessories

USB chargers, mobile phone chargers, and extension cords from dollar stores all had extremely high levels of PVC which is made from vinyl chloride, a cancer-causing agent that has harmed workers and communities that are close to these factories.

Kitchen Utensils

Especially plastic ones are some of the most toxic items that are found at discount stores. Those black slotted spoons you dip into your food, they contains high levels of bromine, a flame retardant. Bromine has been linked to cancer, birth defects and impaired brain development and has been banned in the U.S. So how come they keep showing up in our stores? They are actually made from recycled plastics which can contain high levels and our regulatory system often misses them.

Tablecloths or Covers

The guiltiest ones are the quintessential “picnic” versions with the flannel backs. Recent testing uncovered that there is a high level of lead, which is especially toxic to children. It was reduce IQ and cause behavioral problems.

Holiday Decorations

This is something that no one wants to spend money on, especially when you only use it one time each year, but these items often test extremely high in bromine, indicating again that they are made from recycled plastics. This chemical can seep into household dust, causing thyroid problems, memory impairment and other health issues.

Straws

Yes that favorite childhood item. These often test high for DEHP which is used widely in consumer products to help soften brittle plastics. These have been shown to interfere with the body’s endocrine system and can cause allergies and asthma on top of everything.

Vinyl Floor Coverings

Those flexible, adhesive bath mats have tested extremely high in phthalates and chlorine. Again, nothing good for your body at all. So just be extra careful getting into and out of the shower and avoid these coverings all together.

Children’s Jewelry

Recent tests showed that earrings from the collar store contained high levels of lead, exceeding Consumer Product Safety Commission regulations. Even a tiny amount can be extremely harmful to children.

Metallic Mardi Gras Beads

These beads were found to be some of the most toxic products around. The necklaces tested high for bromine and other toxic chemicals, so just say no.

Window Clings

Another item that you thought was safe for kids to play with, well think again. These often contain high levels of PVC, which the American Public health Association has called “among the most dangerous hazardous of plastic materials”. So again, next time you head to the dollar store, hold back on these items.