Life, Travel

Unbelieveable Footage of a Paddleboarder’s Encounter with Two Whales

25 commentsViews: 429666

Australian photographer, Jaimen Hudson, specializes in drone videography and this incredibly amazing video of his was just shot off Fourth Beach near Esperance, a quaint coastal town in Western Australia.

In an interview with ABC News, Hudson said he heard a couple of southern right whales had been spotted near the beach, so he raced down and set up his equipment on the footpath and got the film rolling! “Dave Price, who lives close by, was just making his way over to the whales on his stand-up paddle board and they were really inquisitive and came over to meet him.” Hudson said.

There are supposedly only about 10,000 South Right Whales in the world, although their numbers are climbed slightly since hunting was outlawed. These whales are only found in the Southern Hemisphere from temperate to polar latitudes.

This footage is truly breathtaking and might just convince some people its time to start paddleboarding!

25 Comments

  1. Government Jobs says:
    on October 10, 2015 at 5:48 am

    Nice Information in the post

  2. arfa says:
    on October 28, 2015 at 6:10 am

    This website really is extraordinary, a lot of information and knowledge that I got from this website. thanks admin

  3. Rita says:
    on November 7, 2015 at 6:13 pm

    Amazingly beautiful. Perfect song’

    • Mandy says:
      on November 13, 2015 at 4:43 am

      I totally agree with Rita about the song! And, in the article, the guy said how the whales went to meet him, and they literally did!! I just wish I could zoom in even more on full screen mode to get a good look at the appearance of the whales!! Awesome though!!!

  4. Jessica says:
    on November 12, 2015 at 5:19 pm

    This is positively extraordinary

  5. Carol says:
    on November 13, 2015 at 10:24 pm

    I was enchanted!

  6. Carol says:
    on November 13, 2015 at 10:27 pm

    I was simply enchanted!

  7. b says:
    on November 24, 2015 at 1:49 am

    The peace movement of the 60’s and 70’s are what we should be into now ! Peace and love to John

  8. tom moody says:
    on November 29, 2015 at 3:29 am

    How can anyone resist becoming a Pantheist after watching this?

  9. manasses says:
    on December 2, 2015 at 5:47 pm

    totally amazing

  10. Jazzy says:
    on December 21, 2015 at 3:30 pm

    It really is breath taking. I am in awe and totally amazed and mesmerized.

  11. Ludylou says:
    on January 24, 2016 at 8:33 pm

    If the US politicians really want to make America “great” again, they should see this remarkable video and adopt some of Australia’s concerns for nature and mankind.

    • Marc G says:
      on April 20, 2016 at 1:43 am

      Oh please, so the holier than thou angle. This American knows that Australians are fighting mooslime terrorists with as much vigor and callousness as us. And that is fine.

      To pretend you’re since sort of aboriginal, peace loving descendent is disingenuous at best.

  12. Debbie says:
    on February 16, 2016 at 12:46 am

    I agree!!!! Beautiful perfect song!!!!

  13. shafawn says:
    on February 16, 2016 at 6:47 pm

    Image of paddleboarder looked fake

  14. Otto says:
    on February 25, 2016 at 2:32 pm

    Imagine is a cheesy song and Lennon was a hypocrite.

  15. $andie Wernick says:
    on February 27, 2016 at 5:44 pm

    Extraordinary. Thank you.

  16. Hates Bull&hit says:
    on March 22, 2016 at 7:27 pm

    this is a phishing site.

  17. Mark says:
    on April 28, 2016 at 9:02 pm

    Where is the video?????????WTF worthless site!

  18. Justin Deajac says:
    on May 3, 2016 at 11:22 pm

    Dumb@ss comments prove why the world will never change. Always a hater somewhere. I love sea shepard i love whales i love peace. To bad its a dream that will never be. All the brains no matter because we are a cursed people. If jesus christ couldnt unite us all nothing will until we are all gone. Its a shame really. Beutiful video absolutely awe inspiring. If that doesnt show the human potential to be a better people you are just sad.

  19. Mary Dziugis says:
    on July 22, 2016 at 1:02 am

    Thank you for posting your gift to us: beautiful video plus perfect song!

  20. serpah says:
    on April 16, 2017 at 2:13 pm

    Why cant all of you just enjoy the beauty of the video ? Honestly there’s a time and place for everything ,and this is not the place for your propaganda.

  21. serpah says:
    on April 16, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    Why cant all of you just enjoy the beauty of the video ?

  22. James M.Williams says:
    on June 12, 2017 at 3:05 pm

    It makes me so ill that people, like the morons turning an innocently beautiful video into their own political soapbox or who just want to show their stupidity by making an offhand remark about the music. Just shut the hell up and see the beauty in something instead of twisting it into something ugly. You assholes are exactly what’s wrong with the world today. Close minded and self righteous.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please prove you are human by solving the phrase below.