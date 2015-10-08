Unbelieveable Footage of a Paddleboarder’s Encounter with Two Whales

Australian photographer, Jaimen Hudson, specializes in drone videography and this incredibly amazing video of his was just shot off Fourth Beach near Esperance, a quaint coastal town in Western Australia.

In an interview with ABC News, Hudson said he heard a couple of southern right whales had been spotted near the beach, so he raced down and set up his equipment on the footpath and got the film rolling! “Dave Price, who lives close by, was just making his way over to the whales on his stand-up paddle board and they were really inquisitive and came over to meet him.” Hudson said.

There are supposedly only about 10,000 South Right Whales in the world, although their numbers are climbed slightly since hunting was outlawed. These whales are only found in the Southern Hemisphere from temperate to polar latitudes.

This footage is truly breathtaking and might just convince some people its time to start paddleboarding!