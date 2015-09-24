Life

This is Scientifically the Most Feel-Good Song Ever Written

British electronics manufacturer, Alba, surveyed 2,000 UK adults about what their favorite feel-good songs were. Now using science to figure out something as subjective as a “feel-good” song can be tricky, but it doesn’t mean it can’t be done!

Out of the survey came songs like ABBA’s Dancing Queen, The Beach Boys’ Good Vibrations and Billy Joel’s Uptown Girl, but the top song wasn’t Pharrell’s Happy. Its actually from the band Queen and it was one of their hits from 1979Don’t Stop Me Now.

You weren’t expecting that I bet.

Remember though that the study was conducted in the UK and the Queen chart topping hit was at least in the top 10, unlike the US where it just broke the top 100. This doesn’t stop it though from still being an awesome song. The song with a positive message and a cheery Broadwayish feel, has over 100 million views on YouTube and counting!

A Cognitive Neuroscienist, Dr. Jacob Jolij, analyzed the results and said there were three important key factors that made it a “feel-good” song: “Songs written in a major key, with a fast tempo are best at inducing positive emotions. ” wrote Dr. Jolij in an email to the Huffington Post. According to Dr. Jolij “virtually all ‘feel good’ songs were in major key (save one or two), and all of them were at least 10BPM faster than the average pop song.”

So there you have it scientifically what makes these songs make you feel so very good.

  1. kandace frye says:
    on September 24, 2015 at 2:20 pm

    We are the champions is really good too!!

  2. Alton Easton says:
    on November 15, 2015 at 7:01 pm

    I disagree, the Song “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah” from the movie “Song of the South” has been around for over 68 years, lifting the spirits of untold number of people. How can one not get hooked on the lyrics,”ZipZip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah
    Zip-A-Dee-A

    My oh my, what a wonderful day
    Plenty of sunshine heading my way
    Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah
    Zip-A-Dee-A

    Mister bluebird on my shoulder
    It’s the truth
    It’s actual
    Everything is satisfactual

    Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah
    Zip-A-Dee-A
    Wonderful feeling
    Wonderful day

    Yeah

    Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah
    Zip-A-Dee-A

    My oh my, what a wonderful day
    Plenty of sunshine heading my way
    Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah
    Zip-A-Dee-A

    Mister bluebird on my shoulder
    It’s the truth
    It’s actual
    Everything is satisfactual

    Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah
    Zip-A-Dee-A
    Wonderful feeling
    Wonderful day

  3. Christopher van Hooser says:
    on November 16, 2015 at 9:51 am

    I now associat this song with beating zombies to death LoL

  4. Jim Kaey says:
    on November 17, 2015 at 4:21 pm

    For what the song sounds like, sure there are a few short parts that sound good, but overall it’s the worst song queen ever did. It sucks.

  5. Peggi says:
    on November 22, 2015 at 12:05 am

    How about Bobby McFerrin, with “Don’t Worry, Be Happy”?

  6. Bonnie Stuntebeck says:
    on December 13, 2015 at 5:53 am

    Pilade
    ”Mule Skinner Blues”
    ITunes

    Try it, You Will Like it, Promise!

  7. Ty Aldrich says:
    on December 16, 2015 at 9:05 pm

    Why wasn’t the song named? Is it “We Will Rock You”? That’s my best guess.

  8. C. Fitz says:
    on February 17, 2016 at 2:38 am

    Detroit Rock City. We’re an American Band; Grand Funk. Jump; Van Halen. Rock and Roll Hoochie Koo; Rick Derringer. Get Up and Enjoy Yourself; Head East. Jessica; Allman Brothers (instrumental). Classical Gas; Mason Williams (instrumental).

  9. betty hall says:
    on February 19, 2016 at 4:43 am

    I hope I word this correctly! SOULSHINE, IS BETTER THAN SUNSHINE, BETTER THAN MOONSHINE AND A WHOLE LOT BETTER, THAN DAMN RAIN 🙂

  10. betty hall says:
    on February 19, 2016 at 4:46 am

    BEAST OF BURDEN, ROLLING STONES, brings back good 70’s memories and makes me happy on anyday 🙂

  11. ndc63 says:
    on February 25, 2016 at 4:43 am

    Please tell me what the song IS!!!!

  12. Goodoljunk says:
    on March 9, 2016 at 4:19 am

    Kansas: Carry On My Wayward Son got me thru my time serving overseas.

  13. Nancy B says:
    on March 13, 2016 at 12:40 am

    Never heard this song before and I don’t see that it’s a feel good song. Pharrell Williams’
    “Happy” would be my choice. And the Oscar Meyer wiener song would be a close second.

  14. BudasMama says:
    on March 14, 2016 at 3:23 am

    Wonder what audience was polled for that absurd conclusion. smh… like a prior post said, during that era, Bobbie McFerren #DontWorryBeHappy had the uplifting affect that Ferrell’s #Happy did recently. #Summertime by the Fresh Prince aka Will Smith

  15. Bird Dog says:
    on March 15, 2016 at 2:25 am

    You’ve got to be kidding, right?

  16. David DeWitt says:
    on March 15, 2016 at 8:41 pm

    Who gives the authority to judge what song of all songs are suited? There is one song that can open eturnity for the right souls. Mentioned in the Bible’s Revelations as the Song of Moses but who is intelligent enough to get that? Check the song of Moses at circleofelohim.com then tell everyone about it.

  17. Mark says:
    on March 16, 2016 at 4:06 pm

    For feel-good songs I like “Steppin’ Out” by Joe Jackson and “Walking On The Moon” by The Police.

  18. Curtis A Hussey says:
    on April 30, 2016 at 4:03 am

    ELO. Mr Blue Sky…..

  19. Johny Carson says:
    on May 24, 2016 at 1:09 pm

    Cum+stains+on+my+pillow+(where+she+used+to+lay+her+head)+by:+David+Allen+Coe…++Another+uplifting+song+that+me+smile+all+day…

  20. William Katchmar says:
    on June 24, 2016 at 10:14 pm

    “Getting+Better”+++++++The+Beatles

  21. Laura says:
    on July 7, 2016 at 11:33 pm

    “I Can See Clearly Now” by Johnny Nash…

  22. Thomas says:
    on July 10, 2016 at 6:31 am

    Inna Gadda Da Vita by Iron Butterfly
    Can bring the Dead back to Life

  23. I wanna reach up and touch the sky says:
    on July 14, 2016 at 9:46 pm

    Supernaut. Most headbanging feelgood song ever.

  24. Andrea Belletti says:
    on August 31, 2016 at 3:55 am

    Major key and fast tempo… what’s the third element?

  25. Kerri Michelle says:
    on September 4, 2016 at 11:50 pm

    Mr. Blue Sky, Electric Light Orchestra
    OR
    You Make My Dreams Come True, Hall and Oates

  26. John says:
    on April 30, 2017 at 5:54 am

    I really see Megadeth’s “High Speed Dirt”, Iron Maiden’s “Aces High”, Judas Priest’s “Freewheel Burning” or Ronnie James Dio’s “I Speed At Night” as feel good songs that the whole family can enjoy … very uplifting!!

  27. Carolyn Espinoza says:
    on May 13, 2017 at 6:05 am

    Theme from “Greatest American Hero”- “Believe it or not I’m walking on air, I never dreamed I could feel so free. Flyin’ away on a wing and a prayer, Who could it be? Believe it or not it’s just me.”

  28. Damon LeMar Williams says:
    on June 12, 2017 at 4:10 pm

    Don’t Worry, Be Happy is the BEST song. Makes me smile EVERYTIME!!!!!😄😁❤️

