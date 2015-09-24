This is Scientifically the Most Feel-Good Song Ever Written

British electronics manufacturer, Alba, surveyed 2,000 UK adults about what their favorite feel-good songs were. Now using science to figure out something as subjective as a “feel-good” song can be tricky, but it doesn’t mean it can’t be done!
Out of the survey came songs like ABBA’s Dancing Queen, The Beach Boys’ Good Vibrations and Billy Joel’s Uptown Girl, but the top song wasn’t Pharrell’s Happy. Its actually from the band Queen and it was one of their hits from 1979–Don’t Stop Me Now.
You weren’t expecting that I bet.
Remember though that the study was conducted in the UK and the Queen chart topping hit was at least in the top 10, unlike the US where it just broke the top 100. This doesn’t stop it though from still being an awesome song. The song with a positive message and a cheery Broadwayish feel, has over 100 million views on YouTube and counting!
A Cognitive Neuroscienist, Dr. Jacob Jolij, analyzed the results and said there were three important key factors that made it a “feel-good” song: “Songs written in a major key, with a fast tempo are best at inducing positive emotions. ” wrote Dr. Jolij in an email to the Huffington Post. According to Dr. Jolij “virtually all ‘feel good’ songs were in major key (save one or two), and all of them were at least 10BPM faster than the average pop song.”
So there you have it scientifically what makes these songs make you feel so very good.
We are the champions is really good too!!
Free, All Right Now
I disagree, the Song “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah” from the movie “Song of the South” has been around for over 68 years, lifting the spirits of untold number of people. How can one not get hooked on the lyrics,”ZipZip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah
Zip-A-Dee-A
My oh my, what a wonderful day
Plenty of sunshine heading my way
Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah
Zip-A-Dee-A
Mister bluebird on my shoulder
It’s the truth
It’s actual
Everything is satisfactual
Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah
Zip-A-Dee-A
Wonderful feeling
Wonderful day
Yeah
Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah
Zip-A-Dee-A
My oh my, what a wonderful day
Plenty of sunshine heading my way
Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah
Zip-A-Dee-A
Mister bluebird on my shoulder
It’s the truth
It’s actual
Everything is satisfactual
Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah
Zip-A-Dee-A
Wonderful feeling
Wonderful day
I now associat this song with beating zombies to death LoL
Hahahaha!
For what the song sounds like, sure there are a few short parts that sound good, but overall it’s the worst song queen ever did. It sucks.
How about Bobby McFerrin, with “Don’t Worry, Be Happy”?
Pilade
”Mule Skinner Blues”
ITunes
Try it, You Will Like it, Promise!
Why wasn’t the song named? Is it “We Will Rock You”? That’s my best guess.
Detroit Rock City. We’re an American Band; Grand Funk. Jump; Van Halen. Rock and Roll Hoochie Koo; Rick Derringer. Get Up and Enjoy Yourself; Head East. Jessica; Allman Brothers (instrumental). Classical Gas; Mason Williams (instrumental).
I hope I word this correctly! SOULSHINE, IS BETTER THAN SUNSHINE, BETTER THAN MOONSHINE AND A WHOLE LOT BETTER, THAN DAMN RAIN 🙂
BEAST OF BURDEN, ROLLING STONES, brings back good 70’s memories and makes me happy on anyday 🙂
Please tell me what the song IS!!!!
Kansas: Carry On My Wayward Son got me thru my time serving overseas.
Never heard this song before and I don’t see that it’s a feel good song. Pharrell Williams’
“Happy” would be my choice. And the Oscar Meyer wiener song would be a close second.
Wonder what audience was polled for that absurd conclusion. smh… like a prior post said, during that era, Bobbie McFerren #DontWorryBeHappy had the uplifting affect that Ferrell’s #Happy did recently. #Summertime by the Fresh Prince aka Will Smith
You’ve got to be kidding, right?
Who gives the authority to judge what song of all songs are suited? There is one song that can open eturnity for the right souls. Mentioned in the Bible’s Revelations as the Song of Moses but who is intelligent enough to get that? Check the song of Moses at circleofelohim.com then tell everyone about it.
For feel-good songs I like “Steppin’ Out” by Joe Jackson and “Walking On The Moon” by The Police.
ELO. Mr Blue Sky…..
That would be my choice, as well
Cum+stains+on+my+pillow+(where+she+used+to+lay+her+head)+by:+David+Allen+Coe…++Another+uplifting+song+that+me+smile+all+day…
“Getting+Better”+++++++The+Beatles
“I Can See Clearly Now” by Johnny Nash…
Inna Gadda Da Vita by Iron Butterfly
Can bring the Dead back to Life
Supernaut. Most headbanging feelgood song ever.
Major key and fast tempo… what’s the third element?
Mr. Blue Sky, Electric Light Orchestra
OR
You Make My Dreams Come True, Hall and Oates
I really see Megadeth’s “High Speed Dirt”, Iron Maiden’s “Aces High”, Judas Priest’s “Freewheel Burning” or Ronnie James Dio’s “I Speed At Night” as feel good songs that the whole family can enjoy … very uplifting!!
Theme from “Greatest American Hero”- “Believe it or not I’m walking on air, I never dreamed I could feel so free. Flyin’ away on a wing and a prayer, Who could it be? Believe it or not it’s just me.”
Don’t Worry, Be Happy is the BEST song. Makes me smile EVERYTIME!!!!!😄😁❤️