Why in 2016 You Should Make Positivity a Priority

Dr. Masaru Emoto performed a series of experiments observing the physical effect words, prayers, music and the environment can have on the structure of water. Emoto hired photographers to take pictures of the water after being exposed to different variables and subsequently frozen so that they would form crystalline structures. The results were nothing short of breathtaking.

When the water was exposed to prayers, positive words, music or a clean environment it froze in beautiful structures similar to snowflakes. When the water was exposed to negative words, comments, aggressive statements the water turned “ugly” and froze in structures resembling blogs of nothing.

The water that was exposed to positive words was much more symmetrical and aesthetically pleasing than the water exposed to the dark, negative phrases. So this is one more experiment to prove the power of positive thinking over negative thinking. This provides tangible evidence of the astounding effects words and thoughts can have.

Water Before Prayer:

Water After Prayer:

Water When Exposed to the words “You make me sick, I will kill you”:

Water When Exposed to the words “Love and appreciation”:

If you think that this experiment might not apply to you, or how it could, let’s not forget that over 60% of our body is water.