You Are Eating 1000 Cows

I really love the (new) found argument about the CO2 cows expell in the atmosphere. Guys, there were cows long before the ’90s, when everybody got concerned about the global warming.
We people, exhale CO2, every single living being produces CO2.
Everything that rots and gets eaten by bacteria produces CO2.
All of that stuff hasn’t changed over the last million years.
The only difference you can come up with is that these particular cows produce CO2 while they end up as a burger instead of a steak.
And don’t come at me with: but the transport, production etc etc… Yea yea. Which they wouldn’t if they had ended up as another type of food product like said steak?
The only sensible argument with cows over other cattle is that they produce methane, which is… apparently more harmful as a greenhouse gas then CO2.
cows expel Methane. not CO2
Actually Freshman Yale, cows expel CO2 as well as methane. So do you. All respiring living things expell CO2, including plants.
Robin your an idiot if you think plants expel CO2. Plants take in CO2 and expel oxygen. That is taught in grade school.
Actually Robin, you are also incorrect. Plants do not expell carbon dioxide (CO2) but they do expell oxygen. Plants take in CO2 and give out oxygen (the opposite to us). This is why people say to plant more trees to help global warming beacause this reduces the amount of CO2 in our atmosphere.
Plants expel CO2 at night.
The difference between millions of cows now and millions of cows before is before cows were moving constantly eating grass, now they are pinned in little cubicles eating crap. Before methane was contributed evenly now methane stays in place.
Cows have nothing to do with Global warming. We had millions of buffalo in the western USA and there was no global warming.. Also another misconception all the volcanic activity in the world only puts out a small fraction of CO2 compared to what humans generate Also trees are NOT the cure. They are actually carbon sinks. When they die and rot, burn etc, they release the CO2 they have absorbed. Methane is worse than CO2 but we (and cows) do not generate as much as we do CO2.
Actually you are incorrect, plants do expel CO2 as well as O2, it just depends what time of day is it. Most plants expel CO2 during night.
During their lifetimes, plants generally give off about half of the carbon dioxide (CO2), that they absorb, although this varies a great deal between different kinds of plants. Once they die, almost all of the carbon that they stored up in their bodies is released again into the atmosphere.
As you may know, plants use the energy in sunlight to convert CO2 (from the air) and water (from the soil) into sugars. This is called photosynthesis.Plants use some of these sugars as food to stay alive, and some of them to build new stems and leaves so they can grow. When plants burn their sugars for food, CO2 is produced as a waste product, just like the CO2 that we exhale is a waste product from the food we burn for energy. This happens day and night, but since photosynthesis is powered by sunlight, plants absorb much more CO2 than they give off during the daytime. At night, when photosynthesis is not happening, they give off much more CO2 than they absorb. While they’re alive, overall, about half of the CO2 that plants absorb is given off as waste.
When you look at a tree, almost all of the body of the tree is made of sugars, which are made from carbon (from CO2) and hydrogen and oxygen (from water). When the tree dies, it rots as decomposers, like bacteria, fungi,and insects eat away at it. Those decomposers gradually release almost all of the tree’s stored carbon back into the atmosphere as CO2. Only a very small portion of the carbon in the tree ends up staying in the soil or washing out to sea without changing back into CO2.
why does one have to be disrespectful to other one’s opinions, what a crappy way of contributing your thoughts , plants give out oxygen at day time(light) and CO2 at night, I am a botanist
Well thank you everyone for helping to refresh my memory on these things! All very useful and it was quite alarming to realise I couldn’t actually explain what photosynthesis was anymore… Now I can again, so thank you!
