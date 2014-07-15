You Are Eating 1000 Cows

Since 1937, McDonald’s has been making a steady contribution to the American diet. But what started as a US-based burger joint has expanded across the globe, and its varied menu now includes everything from salads to shakes to breakfast sandwiches. But the Big Mac is one beloved meal staple that has a long standing on the McDonald’s menu, no matter what country you’re dining in. If you’ve eaten a Big Mac, however, you might not be aware of everything that made that burger happen.