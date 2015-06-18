These are the Most Toxic Places on Earth

Over the last 100 years or so, humanity has made astounding technological advances at an overwhelming pace. These advances in science and technology may have made our lives easier and more exciting, but the trail of waste we have left (and still continue to leave) behind is simply horrendous. Pollutants of all kinds – chemical, nuclear, basic garbage, electronic waste – have seriously ruined our environment. Many locations have been so drastically impacted that living in them is a near impossibility. Chernobyl, Ukraine is a great example, the town witnessed the worst nuclear power plant accident in human history and since then has been an uninhabitable ghost town.
Although this list doesn’t feature any locations in the United States, they do exist. There are a number of sites that have been declared extremely toxic such as Love Canal, New York, Tar Creek, Oklahoma, and Gowanus Canal, New York. A recent case for alarm is a practice called Hydraulic Fracturing, or Fracking, which is a perfect example of modern day methods that have been linked to pollution of water and air. Mountaintop Removal is another controversial practice that is known to tarnish local water and wildlife.
Along with the ten places mentioned in the video, here are other toxic places in the world that deserve an (dis)honorable mention.
Linfen, China: Los Angeles smog would be considered a ‘good day’ compared to the air pollution in Linfen and it’s considered the “most polluted city in the world.” The reason behind the pollution is credited to industrial manufacturing and automobile pollution. The air here is apparently so bad that leaving your clothes out to air dry can turn them black!
The Great Pacific Garage Patch: Mainly consisting of plastic waste, an island over two times the size of Texas and over thirty feet deep floats in the Pacific Ocean.
Rondonia, Brazil: This is the most deforested region of the Amazon Rainforest. Trees in thousands upon thousands of acres of area have been slashed and burned down. The once green area has now been replaced with cattle.
Yamuna River: Although serious attempts have been made by the government to clean it up, the Yamuna River in India continues to be tarnished by waste. The city of New Dehli alone contributes about 3,296 MLD of sewage per day. An amount too much for the underfunded treatment facilities to handle.
La Oroya, Peru: The lead smelter in this town, run by a North American company Doe Run, is responsible for the huge amounts of lead that has polluted the city. About all children living in the neighborhood have been tested and there has been lead found in their bloodstream, at very unacceptable levels.
Lake Karachay, Russia: The amount of radiation from nuclear waste dumping is so strong that a person can get a lethal dose within an hour of being in the area. Cancer is a huge issue amongst the workers in the nuclear facility. There are many cases of childbirth defects and leukemia in the surrounding area. There is also a concern regarding the spread of radioactivity in distant areas air and river water.
Space: Man has also left a huge trail of pollution in space; over 4 million pounds of space debris and various vacant spacecraft currently orbit the earth. This has raised huge concerns for potential accidents that can cause satellites and communication to fail.
First; english is not my mother language, portuguese is.
(So, dont take too serious my writting skills)
Second; 95% of those who comments this articles lost the real focus.
(The point is, 10 Most Toxic Place on Hearth and not “How many toxic place are in hearth” or “How are they categorized as the biggest toxic place in hearth”)
Third; those guys wo published this articles are not stupid.
(They did what they believe people or even folowers, subscriber need to know, “does not mean they should make a PhD resourch to build up this article”)
Last but not least;
They dont forgot any of these places mentioned by novice readers, they put a side.
This article it was not written to entretain anybody here, this is serious.
This article was not written to win a prize or even a Pulitzer as mentioned here.
“Be aware, knowledge its like mirror, it must reflect knowledge anytime, anywhere in any circunstances…”
Benedito L. B. Canda
Use of the term Great Pacific Garbage Patch discredits,the list. There is no doubt large quantities of plastic garbage exist in the ocean but it is diffuse and difficult to measure and is not represented in the manner described in this article. The existence of a single massive floating island of garbage is a media fiction.
WRONG! Do some research. Call your local NOAA office.
it consists primarily of a small increase in suspended, often microscopic particles in the upper water column.
It’s not fiction. It’s very real. Look it up. While you’re at it, research the patch in the Atlantic Ocean. Fukushima added tons of crap to the garbage patch in the Pacific.
Philippines, they missed (Metro Manila)
Lol what about Chernobyl ?
Pasig River in the philippines….sad to say Filipinos are paying taxes for the rehbilitation of Pasig River….but the problem here are the corrupt government officials…Pasig River is just one…there are many places in Manila that are very polluted…if Filipinos wont do something…..then, time will come theyll regret
Fort Mac Murray, Alberta? Home to the tar sands mess. Fukushima & Chernobyl should also be on there.
And yes, “This Website Sucks Ballsacks” there IS a huge floating island of toxic plastics in the middle of the Pacific. The plastic is entering the food stream via filter feeders. The day is coming when we will all have a daily intake allowance for plastic.
Interesting that no mention of Fukushima, Japan
So dangerous that many experts have called for the evacuation of Tokyo.
The Houses of Parliment and Lords.
They missed Rotterdam The Netherlands (Europe)
We can wash away our disrespect and greed by letting our hearts leed us to respect and admiration ! Let’s start now with small things at home!
I thought lake Karachay in Russia is the most toxic and the most polluted place on earth… which one of you is telling the truth?
I thought lake Karachay in Russia is the most toxic place on earth. Which one of you tells the truth?
Toxins are the reason for cancer, but not what you think, cancer activates to detox, has never caused harm, yet it’s blamed, so work with cancer instead of against, its saving your life, do you understand that joining forces gets the toxins out, killing cancer doesn’t, as soon as toxins are gone, cancer is gone, it’s job is done. Detox.
Why cant everyone in the world focus on repairing the toxic pollution? We would have to wear speacial suits and gas masks. It would take a five to eight hours a day. Alltogether three to eight years. It would be worth it. Afterwords air and water purifiers. On land, in rives, lakes, and oceans.
Let us not forget about pitcher OK. Actually evacuated for lead contamination. Same with neighboring Treece kansas.
Krishna, I think you meant to say that “Nature can do without us, but we CANNOT do without nature.”
Nothing really worth mentioning in the top 10 in the United States? I grew up in the small town where the Sinclair waste dump was located. It has been rated one of the top 10 worst toxic waste dumps. They buried extremely toxic barrels right next to the waster treatment plant and across from the high school. This was not cleaned up until the late 80s and was very much a cover up as few people truly knew the true effects it had on our public water system as the barrels were leaking and leaking into the river where hence the water treatment plant sourced their water intake.
They also forgot about the B.P. Deep Horizon’s oil (spill just doesn’t fit the discription) dump. One of the spokes- idiots said the oil evaporated, so everyone can relax. (Obviously the relax part wasn’t verbatim). The oil evaporated? Lady, you can’t be serious? If you are, face-palm with a brick!
Yamuna River is just a small portion of filthy India. The author should have included it as a whole.
oh my God! I really know the very spot where the no 1 position is located. 50 metres from this location is a big fresh food market for dwellers of Accra wow. what about the place in Ghana some few miles from Agbogbloshie market to the beach called Lavenda Hill where raw sewage is dumped into the sea but opposite the dump site is a primary school? The suburb is called James Town, the road is Old Winneba Road with numerous beach resorts along the Korle beach stretch. I think we can do better & clean our own environment. Meanwhile, the Mayor of the tcity ie Accra is said to be the best mayor of all Afro-Carrebean with numerous huge add billboads calling himself Lord Mayor blabla bla. please sit up ‘Lord Mayor’
China! A place where sick, greedy and toxic people lived!!!
You forgot to mention the mistake on the Lake and the River that caught fire.
The worst man-made mess by far is the Hanford Site in Washington State. Google it and be educated!
well, I wonder why all river in Jakarta is not categorized as heavy poluted.
Worst pollution ever is in Africa. European countries pay, often despotic, rulers of some countries to take their nuclear waste for disposal. There it is dumped in a hole in the ground and not even marked or listed anywhere as to its location. Out of site out of mind? France is one of the practitioners of this disposal method!
Don’t forget about Washington Dc. That town is so full of sh**
You forgot La Oroya. Electronic waste dump can never be as deadly as La Oroya.
Politicians are the most toxic. So the site where they gather should be number one on the list
Aren´t any toxic place in the USA? strange…
Most toxic places on earth is Iraq & Siria.
You forgot São Paulo, Brazil too. Smog, cars impair or pair does not solve.
What about Agent Orange still in Vietnam
Why not Use Technology consume garbage/toxic/corrupt/degraded/wasted to generate another useful things..hundred years of problem no one ever attempt to discover how to reverse this this thingy garbage/toxic/corrupt/degraded/wasted resources
I need an article on how to clean toxic locations.
This article scrupulously avoids mentioning any Arab locations. For example the Jordan river and its tributary Zarka are terribly polluted, poisoning people that live near it, children suffer the most.
Well, toxicity remains subjective to me. …and it may just well be a case of the source of the toxicity or material subject at hand.
They forgot Mayak in Russia
Dont know ’bout other place…..But, Nigeria has several massive abandoned wastelands.The odour….would make you throw up.The site would irritate you.It all boils down to human indifference towards waste disposal.Big things start little.If every home and industry could handle waste an effluents properly, we’ll spend more time n resources discussing other more pressing issues.I pray that we dont kill ourselves by ourselves.
The Nairobi river running in the midst of the capital city, various efforts to rehabilitate it have been undertaken, but it still has dark bluish discoloration… Corruption allows dumping by the industries.
Its Nice, I thought there ll be some places of Southeast Asia… .
Hi. If you scan through the real facts of human life you can surely understand that we won’t last long on this planet. The dinos survived for millions of years because they were totally ecologic and primarily because they were never eternally looking for millions of dollars. During the last miserable five hundred years we have come to believe we are the master of the universe. We won’t even last a million years. It’s either space colonization or bust !
In Ukraine there is living animals and some people now. So I don’t know have you really think about it. Nobody knows how bad is effect but town is ghost, near by isint.
stupid. if cattle are replacing forest it cant be too toxic. just deforested.
Space is not on Earth. Seriously, who writes these?
THIS IS DISGUSTING WHAT WE’RE LEAVING FUTURE GENERATIONS! The greed &”Dog Eat Dog” attitude, that doesn’t care what we do to others. Our own children to be worse Materialists than ourselves. The lead smelting North American company, “Doe Run”, in Peru, poisoning ALL the local children? OBSCENE CHILD ABUSE! PLASTIC ISLAND TWICE THE SIZE OF TEXAS IN THE OCEAN? INSANE! A “Industries Cleanup Fund” should exist, WITH countries, companies & shipping identified with the cause of the various pollutions should pay into it. Be Draconion.
The title says “These are the Most Toxic Places on Earth” The point is “Space” Please note that Space is not ON Earth.
