How Much Should You Tip in Other Countries?

Let’s be honest remember what to tip in each country can confuse even the most seasoned of travelers. Tipping waitstaff in the U.S. will be about 20% of your bill, because of the way the country pays its servers, but tipping a waiter that much in the U.K would be a major error! In most countries around the world, tipping that must is often frowned upon. So to avoid any unwanted faux pas here is a guide to make sure you know just how much to tip wherever you might be!

Follow this local guide next time you hit the road and decide to explore something new. Remember tipping in local currency is a must!

Africa

Algeria: Tipping is not customary.

Egypt: Tip 10% for good service.

Kenya: If there is no service charge, tip 5% for good service.

Morocco: Tip 10 to 15% for good service.

Namibia: Tip 0 to 10% for good service.

Rwanda: Tipping is uncommon, unless you’ve received exceptional service.

South Africa: Tip 10 to 20% for good service.

The Americas

Argentina: Tip 10% for good service.

The Bahamas: Tip 10% for good service.

Bolivia: Tip 10% for good service.

Brazil: Tip 10% for good service.

Canada: Tip 15 to 20% for good service.

Chile: Tip 10% for good service in addition to the service charge.

Colombia: Tip 10% for good service.

Costa Rica: Tip is included in the bill. Tip up to 10% for exceptional service.

Cuba: Tip $1 for exceptional service.

Nicaragua: Tip 8 to 10% for good service.

Mexico: Tip 10 to 15% for good service.

Peru: Tip up to 10% for exceptional service.

Venezuela: Tip 10% for good service.

Asia-Pacific

Australia: Tipping is not customary.

Bangladesh: Tip 5 to 10% for good service.

China: Tipping is not customary. Tip 3% in major cities for exceptional service.

India: Tip 10% if there is no service charge for good service.

Japan: Tipping is not customary and is insulting.

Malaysia: A 10% tip is included.

New Zealand: Tipping is not customary and only 10% in fine restaurants.

Pakistan: Tip 10 to 15% for good service.

The Philippines: Tip 10% for good service.

Singapore: A 10% tip is included.

South Korea: Tip 0 to 10% for good service.

Thailand: Tip 5 to 10% for good service.

Vietnam: If there is no service charge, tip 10% for good service.

Europe

Albania: Tip 0 to 10% for good service. Austria: Tip 5 to 10% for good service. Belgium: If there is no service charge, tip 10% for good service. Croatia: Tip 5 to 10% for good service. Czech Republic: Tip 10 to 15% for good service. Denmark: Tipping is not customary. Finland: If there is no service charge, tip 10% for good service. France: Tip 5 to 10% for good service. Germany: Tip 5 to 10% for good service. Greece: Tip 5 to 10% for good service. Iceland: Only if there is no service charge, tip 10% for good service. Ireland: Tip 10 to 15% for good service. Italy: Tip 10% for good service in addition to the service charge. The Netherlands: Tipping is not customary. Norway: If there is no service charge, tip 10% for good service. Poland: Tip 10 to 15% for good service. Portugal: Tip 0 to 5% for good service. Romania: Tip 10 to 15% for good service. Russia: Tip 10 to 15% for good service. Spain: Tip 7 to 10% for good service in addition to the service charge. Sweden: If there is no service charge, tip 10% for great service. Switzerland: Tip 5 to 10% for good service. United Kingdom: If there is no service charge, tip 10 to 15% for good service.

The Middle East

Iran: If there is no service charge, tip 10% for good service.

Israel: Tip 10 to 15% for good service.

Jordan: Tip 5 to 10% for good service in addition to the service charge.

Oman: Tipping is not customary.

Saudi Arabia: Tip 10 to 15% for good service.

UAE: Tip 15 to 20% for good service.

Qatar: Tip 15 to 20% for good service.