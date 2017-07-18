Uncategorized

Matt McGorry’s Latest Tweets

Matt McGorry Retweeted
amanda abbington@CHIMPSINSOCKS·
20 Jul

New, very favourite photo. ❤️💛💚💙💜

Matt McGorry Retweeted
Advancement Project@adv_project·
23h

If Black lives were valued as much as White lives, police chiefs would be resigning all over the country...

Matt McGorry Retweeted
Advancement Project@adv_project·
23h

When Black cop kills White woman:

-Police chief engages in "deep reflection"
-Police chief resigns, cites failure of policies and procedure

Matt McGorry Retweeted
Advancement Project@adv_project·
24h

When White cops kill Black folks:

-Media paints victim as a criminal
-Gofundme campaign for the officer
-No Charges/indictment/not guilty

Matt McGorry Retweeted
#BlackLivesMatter-LA@BLMLA·
22h

Last year 22 ppl were killed by LAPD...Charlie Beck is still chief. Wonder if it's bc they're all Black or Latinx. #FireBeck

Matt McGorry@MattMcGorry·
21 Jul

First day back at work and receiving acting blessings from our British good luck charm. @ajanaomi_king #htgawm #AlfredEnoch

Matt McGorry@MattMcGorry·
20 Jul

My lovely friends @Brettdier and @haleyluhoo doing an impromptu pink dildo photoshoot

