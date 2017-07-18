Matt McGorry’s Latest Tweets

If Black lives were valued as much as White lives, police chiefs would be resigning all over the country...
When Black cop kills White woman:
-Police chief engages in "deep reflection"
-Police chief resigns, cites failure of policies and procedure
When White cops kill Black folks:
-Media paints victim as a criminal
-Gofundme campaign for the officer
-No Charges/indictment/not guilty
Last year 22 ppl were killed by LAPD...Charlie Beck is still chief. Wonder if it's bc they're all Black or Latinx. #FireBeck
Yes. Your new boss is.
Congrats on the job. https://t.co/d3ljpJyKnv
Happy 6 months!!! Thanks for all that you do to make this country better!!! ❤️❤️❤️
Women, look what we did! #6MonthsSinceWomensMarch
(Video via @KerryGFleming)
@direct7000 RESIST https://t.co/vKAMfVI3b7
First day back at work and receiving acting blessings from our British good luck charm. @ajanaomi_king #htgawm #AlfredEnoch