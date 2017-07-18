Ronda Rousey’s Latest Tweets

Uncategorized

3 May

Hey guys I'm taking over the @nbc account today till my guest appearance on nbcblindspot tonight…

2 May

Don't miss my nbcblindspot guest appearance airing this Wednesday, May 3rd at 8pm/7c on @NBC

27 Apr

Quick promo for my @nbcblindspot guest appearance airing this Wednesday, May 3rd at 8pm/7c on @NBC

24 Apr

102 year ago today was the beginning of the #armeniangenocide - 1.5 million men women and…

22 Apr

💍😍❤️ @travisbrownemma

4 Apr

#NextGenJudo teaching themaxston ashi waza

