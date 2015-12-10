Orangutan Cracks Up Watching Magic Trick

An orangutan at the Barcelona Zoo watches as a random man from the crowd perform a magic trick. The man shows the little ape that he is placing a ball in a cup, and after a slight-of-hand movement, reveals that there is nothing in the cup!

The orangutan, looks for a minute, then cracks up hilariously at the magic trick he just witnessed. Its awesome to watch the little ape roll on the floor with delight at being tricked!